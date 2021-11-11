Adele Gets Candid About Dating After Divorce

Adele isn’t holding back about her personal life.

The 33-year-old “Easy on Me” singer opened up in an interview for Rolling Stone.

During the conversation, she revealed that one of her upcoming songs “Can I Get It” is about desiring a real relationship rather than a hook-up.

“Everyone is someone or everyone wants to be someone. I’ve been so lucky that no one I’ve been with has ever sold a story on me. I feel like that could really be a possibility,” she said.

“I lasted five seconds [dating here],” she joked, while touching on “Oh My God,” which explores wanting to put herself out there but having trouble as a celebrity.

“You can’t set me up on a f–king blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’ There’ll be paparazzi outside and someone will call [gossip site] Deuxmoi, or whatever it’s f–king called! It ain’t happening,” she continued.

She also spoke about “All Night Parking,” a song about falling for someone new, and the first relationship she got into after her separation.

“[It] was a great learning curve and nice to feel loved, but it was never going to work,” she revealed.

