People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

Thu, 11 November 2021 at 12:04 am

Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, & Luke Combs Arrive in Style for CMA Awards 2021

Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, & Luke Combs Arrive in Style for CMA Awards 2021

The guys of country music are stepping out for the 2021 CMA Awards!

Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, and Luke Combs all hit the red carpet while arriving at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 10) in Nashville, Tenn.

Joining Thomas on the red carpet was his mom Paige while Luke had the support of his wife Nicole Hocking.

Other stars in attendance included Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley and wife Cassidy, Chris Young, the guys of Old Dominion, along with Jason Aldean and wife Brittany.

You can check out the full list of winners at the 2021 CMA Awards here!

FYI: Thomas is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Check out 25+ pictures of Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, & the other stars on the red carpet…
Photos: Getty Images, ABC
