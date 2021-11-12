Adele Explains What Led to Her Divorce from Simon Konecki & Why She Felt Embarrassed

Adele is opening up about her divorce from Simon Konecki and what led to their split a couple years ago.

The 33-year-old singer said in a new interview that neither she nor Simon, 47, are to blame for the end of their marriage.

“I didn’t really know myself,” she told Rolling Stone. “I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn’t like who I was.”

Adele said that she wanted to feel settled and happy in her married life, but she never felt that.

“It made me really sad,” she said. “Then having so many people that I don’t know know that I didn’t make that work … it f–king devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”

Adele also talked about focusing on her health after the breakup.

“[I figured] if I can transform my strength and my body like this, surely I can do it to my emotions and to my brain and to my inner well-being,” she said. “That was what drove me. It just coincided with all of the emotional work that I was doing with myself as a visual for it, basically.”

Adele is also getting candid about dating after divorce.