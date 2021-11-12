Hulu Drops First Look at 'Predator' Prequel Film 'Prey'

The first image from 20 Century Studio’s Predator prequel, Prey, has arrived.

The upcoming movie will be set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, and will follow Naru, a skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.

Dan Trachtenberg will direct the script from Patrick Aison. Jhane Myers, who is member of the Comanche Nation and a Sundance Fellow, will also produce.

The Predator franchise have grossed $750.8 million at the global box office.

Prey is set to premiere in Summer 2022.

The action thriller will debut in 2022 on Disney+ in international markets under the Star brand, on Hulu in the U.S., and Star+ in Latin America.

