Top Stories
Disney Reveals Tons of New Movie &amp; TV Projects on Disney Plus Day - Full Recap!

Disney Reveals Tons of New Movie & TV Projects on Disney Plus Day - Full Recap!

HBO Max 'Sex &amp; The City' Series 'And Just Like That' - Teaser Trailer &amp; Release Date Revealed!

HBO Max 'Sex & The City' Series 'And Just Like That' - Teaser Trailer & Release Date Revealed!

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Paul Rudd Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Paul Rudd Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Fri, 12 November 2021 at 9:01 am

Olivia Munn Doesn't Feel Prepared to Be a First-Time Mom

Olivia Munn Doesn't Feel Prepared to Be a First-Time Mom

Olivia Munn is not feeling ready for motherhood.

The 41-year-old The Predator actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (November 12), guest hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Click inside to read more…

Olivia, who is currently, expecting her first child, opened up about the experience.

“I am hot all the time,” she revealed.

“It’s such a new experience. Things are changing with your body all the time…it’s just a lot. Every day, there’s something new that’s happening. I’m willing to take any and all advice from anyone,” she continued.

She was also asked if she feels prepared: “People ask all the time…no, I’m not prepared,” she laughed.

“I don’t really know what to take in. I want advice from people, but there’s a lot of questions about ‘what’s your birth plan?’ My birth plan is to follow what the doctor thinks,” she continued.

She also discussed her pregnancy news leaking early.

Watch what she said…
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia munn ellen november 2021 01
olivia munn ellen november 2021 02
olivia munn ellen november 2021 03
olivia munn ellen november 2021 04
olivia munn ellen november 2021 05

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Olivia Munn, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images