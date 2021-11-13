Oprah Winfrey Explains Why She Changed Her Adele Interview Outfit at the Last Minute

Oprah Winfrey is interviewing Adele during this weekend’s CBS special Adele One Night Only and she made a big outfit change at the last minute.

The legendary talk show host opened up in a new interview for OprahDaily.com about why she decided to change her outfit.

On wanting something special to wear for her interview with Adele: “I was so excited to meet Adele for the first time. Even though I have a closet full of clothes and haven’t been anywhere in two years, I wanted something special for the interview in my rose garden. I thought something in a shade that matched the background of the flowers would be perfect. In early 2020, Jennifer Lopez was wearing a Sally LaPointe suit when she joined my 2020 Vision tour in Los Angeles. Gayle and I loved it so much. So I called Sally’s team and we talked about doing something in an apricot color.”

On why she switched from an apricot suit: “Two weeks later, I was sent a picture of what Adele would be wearing. It was a beautiful white suit by Christopher John Rogers. I thought, Whoa, I’m going to look like a parrot next to her. I even had a conversation with Gayle about it. I said, “Oh my God, everybody went to the trouble to get this suit made, and now she’s going to be in a neutral color. I don’t want to stand out like a peacock.” Of course Gayle said, “I love being a peacock.” But, listen, I certainly do not love being a peacock. In fact, neutrals tend to be my go-to in everyday life.

On finding the right outfit for the interview—by shopping her closet: “I went to my closet to look for something more subdued and came up with a Brunello Cuccinelli jumpsuit with a cream-colored jacket. When I walked in and met her for the first time, I was so glad I’d listened to that little whisper and gone with my gut. I had fretted so much, but it was the right choice for me. The crew ended up blocking out all the colored roses, so you can only see the white ones. I would have looked like a peacock for sure. In the end, our neutral suits looked perfect together. And I wound up wearing a navy suit with feathers from Sally LaPointe to introduce the concert. Oh, and keep an eye out for the apricot suit—it may just make an appearance one day.”

