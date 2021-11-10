Adele's CBS Special Gets a Teaser, Reveals the Meaning Behind Her Hit 'Hello'

New clips and teasers for Adele‘s One Night Only special on CBS with Oprah Winfrey are being revealed!

The special is set to air this coming Sunday (November 14).

“Nobody is more compelling with the truth than Adele,” Oprah said in the teaser that was just released.

In another clip, Adele revealed the meaning behind her October 2015 hit, “Hello.”

“When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things,” she said to the audience. “It’s just a song about like, ‘I’m still here.’ Like, ‘Hi, I’m still here, I still exist in every aspect of my life.’”