Anna Wintour Reveals Which Celebrity She's Never Inviting Back to Met Gala

Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling & Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut - See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

All of Madonna Studio Albums, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

All of Madonna Studio Albums, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

Madonna is the Queen of Pop, and her show in Rio proved it!

The “Like a Prayer” icon has been giving us smash hits and chart-topping albums for over four decades now, which she just finished celebrating with her first-ever greatest hits tour, the Celebration Tour.

With so many classics to her name, we’re putting together all of the albums she’s released since her 1983 debut, and ranked them from lowest to highest based on their Rate Your Music scores, which tallies thousands of user votes and reviews.

Click through to see which albums by Madonna are considered to be the best, ranked from lowest to highest…

