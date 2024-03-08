Madonna Brings Out Surprise Guest Kylie Minogue at Third L.A. Show to Perform 'I Will Survive' Duet

Madonna had a very special guest at her third of five Celebration Tour shows in Los Angeles!

The legendary entertainer welcomed Kylie Minogue to the stage while performing at the Kia Forum on Thursday night (March 7) in L.A.

This marked the first time that Madonna and Kylie have ever performed together and they sang duets of Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” and Kylie‘s own song “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“On the subject of survival, I would like to introduce a very special guest who’s going to come up here and sing with me. Her name is Kylie Minogue,” Madonna said during the show. “Now this is what we call a survivor, OK?”

“This moment has been a long, long, long, long time coming,” Madonna added.

Kylie was wearing a shirt with Madonna‘s name on it, 24 years after Madonna wore a shirt with Kylie‘s name on it at the 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards in Stockholm.

Watch a clip below!