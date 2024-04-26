'The Social Network' Writer Aaron Sorkin Reveals He's Working on a Sequel

The Social Network writer Aaron Sorkin is sharing his plans for a sequel to the David Fincher film!

The 2010 biopic about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg starred Jesse Eisenberg in the lead role. Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, and Rooney Mara were also part of the cast.

Aaron recently revealed that he is working on a sequel to The Social Network.

“Look, yeah, I’ll be writing about this” he said during an appearance on The Town podcast. “I blame Facebook for January 6.”

When asked to elaborate on his statement, Aaron replied, “You’re going to need to buy a movie ticket.”

He then addressed whether the project will be a movie.

“I’m trying. Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible. Because that is what will increase engagement. That is what will get you to — what they call inside the hallways of Facebook — ‘the infinite scroll,’” he explained. “There’s supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn’t. There’s just growth. If Mark Zuckerberg woke up tomorrow morning and realized there is nothing you can buy for $120 billion that you can’t buy for $119 billion dollars, ‘So how about if I make a little bit less money? I will tune up integrity and tune down growth.’ Yes, you can do that by switching a one to a zero.”

