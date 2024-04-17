Andrew Garfield & Miles Teller Circling Roles In Martin Scorsese's 'Life of Jesus'

Andrew Garfield and Miles Teller could be starring in an upcoming movie together!

The two actors are reportedly being eyed for roles in Life of Jesus, according to Variety, which will be independently financed and directed by Martin Scorsese.

It’s currently unclear if Andrew is wanted for the role of Jesus or one of his disciples, though he definitely has the look for the titular role!

This would also reunite Andrew with Martin, after previously working together on the 2016 film Silence.

Variety reports that production is looking to start later this year, with filming taking place in Israel, Italy and Egypt.

Life of Jesus would be based on Shūsaku Endō’s 1973 book, “A Life of Jesus.”

