Leonardo DiCaprio to Play Frank Sinatra with Jennifer Lawrence as Ava Gardner in Biopic From Martin Scorsese

Famed director Martin Scorsese is working on a Frank Sinatra biopic, and he’s looking to reunite with one of his favorite stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, for the picture.

Sources have shared with Variety that Leonardo would play the famed crooner with Jennifer Lawrence eyed for Frank‘s second wife, actress Ava Gardner. Jennifer and Leonardo worked together on 2021′s Don’t Look Up.

However, the project isn’t officially full steam ahead as there’s a snag.

Tina Sinatra, the daughter of the late singer, controls Frank‘s full estate and she has not given her blessing to the project at this time. It’s important to note that Ava “broke up” Frank‘s marriage to Tina‘s mom, Nancy Barbato. Variety also notes that with two high profile stars in Leonardo and Jennifer, the film is already drawing a ton of attention. Sony looks to be the frontrunner to land the film, should Tina approve.

