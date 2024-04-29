Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Taylor Swift is sadly not going to be in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala, despite some rumors that she would make an appearance during fashion’s biggest night.

The 34-year-old singer is currently on top of the world after achieving one of the most historic feats in music history with the launch of the new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor has been to the Met Gala six times in the past, but she hasn’t been to the event since 2016 when she was a co-chair.

So, why won’t she be there this time?

A source confirmed to People that Taylor is not attending because “she’ll be focusing on rehearsals and tour prep ahead of her Eras Tour dates picking back up on May 9 in Paris.”

TMZ previously confirmed that both Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce received invites for the event, but they both turned down the opportunity to attend.

