'For All Mankind' Renewed for Season 5, Spinoff Series 'Star City' Announced (with a Plot Synopsis!)

For All Mankind, Apple TV+’s smash-hit space drama, has been renewed for a fifth season at the streaming service.

In addition, the platform also announced a spinoff series in the works as well.

Executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi said in a statement, “Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind. The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony.”

The spinoff series is titled Star City, which is “a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

Here’s our best guesses as to who will be back for the show’s fifth season, based on clues from season four.