Top Stories
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, &amp; More Fly from Vegas to L.A. After Super Bowl Weekend

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, & More Fly from Vegas to L.A. After Super Bowl Weekend

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Spoilers Revealed By Reality Steve

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Spoilers Revealed By Reality Steve

Zendaya Wows Alongside Timothee Chalamet &amp; Austin Butler at 'Dune 2' Premiere in Paris

Zendaya Wows Alongside Timothee Chalamet & Austin Butler at 'Dune 2' Premiere in Paris

Usher Got Married in Vegas During Super Bowl Weekend!

Usher Got Married in Vegas During Super Bowl Weekend!

Mon, 12 February 2024 at 9:21 pm

'For All Mankind' Season 5: What Will Happen to the Main Cast? Here's What We Know!

Continue Here »

'For All Mankind' Season 5: What Will Happen to the Main Cast? Here's What We Know!

For All Mankind season 4 is in the rearview mirror, thus many questions concerning the main cast’s future are circulating.

As you know, the Apple TV+ series jumps ahead roughly 10 years in between seasons. As a result, many characters have been extensively aged, while others have been killed off or written out of the plot.

While we’re still awaiting confirmation of For All Mankind season 5, there are some hints about who will return and who won’t be back if the series continues.

Continue through the slideshow to find out everything there is to know about each main character’s future in For All Mankind…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Apple TV
Posted to: apple tv+, Coral Peña, Cynthy Wu, Daniel Stern, Edi Gathegi, For All Mankind, Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Svetlana Efremova, Television, Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Wrenn Schmidt