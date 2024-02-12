Top Stories
Mon, 12 February 2024 at 9:09 pm

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Stroll Arm-in-Arm Around NYC Ahead of Fashion Show

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Stroll Arm-in-Arm Around NYC Ahead of Fashion Show

Sam Smith and boyfriend Christian Cowan are enjoying a low-key afternoon.

The 31-year-old “Stay With Me” singer and the 28-year-old fashion designer walked arm-in-arm around New York City together on Monday afternoon (February 12).

For their outing, Sam wore a long, black coat over a Balenciaga shirt and black pants while Christian sported a shearling-lined jacket over a white T-shirt paired with tan pants.

Later that evening, Sam changed into a black and white star-print shirt and black maxi-skirt as they supported Christian at his latest fashion show.

Other stars also at the fashion show included Bella Thorne, Becky G, Real Housewives of New York City stars Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan, actor/comedian Joel Kim Booster, and Empire actress Serayah McNeill.

Last week, Sam and Christian showed off some cute PDA during a coffee run.

Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
Posted to: Becky G, Bella Thorne, Christian Cowan, Jessel Taank, Joel Kim Booster, Sam Smith, Serayah McNeill, Ubah Hassan