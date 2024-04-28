Nicholas Galitzine Opens Up About His Dating Life

Nicholas Galitzine is talking about dating, and doing so while famous.

The 29-year-old British actor, who played Prince Henry in the 2023 rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue and Hayes Campbell in the new movie The Idea of You with Anne Hathaway, spoke to People about finding love in real life.

“I am acutely aware that I am so lucky to do the job that I do, but it, like any job, has its pitfalls,” he began.

“The transience of the job, never really being in the same place at the same time as maybe family or relationships, can be really difficult, really straining.”

“It’s why it’s important to have people in your life who keep you grounded and keep your energy up, keep you going,” he added. “It’s also important to take breaks and have time to yourself as a human being as well.”

“I think Hayes is a lot more famous than I am,” he added of his pop star role in Idea of You.

“In a lot of ways it’s really difficult for pop stars because at least with an actor, you kind of have this buffer with the characters that you play, people know that’s not you. Whereas with musicians, a lot of the time your onstage persona can get blended with who you are in private.”

“That sort of confusion of haze between who is he behind closed doors and who is he onstage was a really interesting thing to get into,” he added.

