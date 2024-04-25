Anne Hathaway Didn't Like Nicholas Galitzine's 'Frosted Tips' When They First Met

Nicholas Galitzine is hard at work promoting his Amazon Studios movie The Idea of You!

The 29-year-old actor stepped out for a special screening of the movie on Wednesday (April 24) in Los Angeles.

Nicholas was joined by the actors who played the other members of the fictional boy band August Moon in the movie – Dakota Adan, Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham Jr. and Vik White.

In a new interview, Nicholas‘ co-star and romantic interest Anne Hathaway talked about the first time they met.

“He walked in, and I just went, I just giggled, and then I thought, ‘What are we going to do about that hair?’” she told Access Hollywood.

Nicholas replied, “I had my blonde hair!”

“You had frosted tips, and I was just like, is it like an aughts thing? … I didn’t understand your hair at all,” Anne said.

Nicholas then said, “I had dyed it blonde for a role, but it had grown out at that point. But it was, like, at a really awkward length, oh God.”

The movie will be released on Prime Video on May 2.