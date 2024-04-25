Disney Channel's Biggest Stars, Ranked by Net Worth (No. 1's Fortune is Nearing $1 Billion!)

The Disney Channel has been a jumping off point for some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and it’s set the stars on the path to amassing impressive fortunes.

In the early aughts, the likes of Shia LaBeouf, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, took over the network. They went on to experience success in other projects as they grew up.

Many of these former child stars have accumulated impressive net worths over the years, thanks to the opportunities and exposure that the Disney Channel provided.

Curious to see just how much these stars have earned? We took a stroll down memory lane and rounded up some of the most prominent names from the late ’90s and early ’00s. Based on their estimated worth, we ranked them from lowest to highest.

Amazingly, the top earner has the star in second place beat by over $600 million. They’re also getting fairly close to having a net worth topping over $1 billion.

