'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Begins Production - 8 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Actors Join 'To All The Boys' Spinoff & 2 Actors' Fate Unknown

XO, Kitty has officially kicked off filming on new episodes!

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff series is returning for a second season on Netflix, but it may not premiere until 2025.

Here’s a synopsis: Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey who thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

With the new season now in production, we’re taking a look at which stars are returning and who will be joining the series!

Keep reading to meet the season two cast of XO, Kitty…