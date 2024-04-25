Nicola Coughlan Talks Support for Palestine, Says There Have Been Warnings It Would Affect Her Career

Nicola Coughlan opened up about her support of Palestine in a new interview.

The 37-year-old Bridgerton actress has been an outspoken advocate of the people, calling for a ceasefire in the faceoff with Jerusalem.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Nicola explained why it was so important for her to take a stand. She also reflected on warnings about how being outspoken could affect her career.

“I think it’s important to me because firstly, I’m a very privileged person,” Nicola told the outlet. “I’m so lucky I’ve gotten to this point in my career, and I’m privileged as a white woman, first off. Then the fact that I get to do the job I love and travel the world and meet amazing people, I feel a moral responsibility to give back.”

She added that her dedication to helping others began growing well before she started acting.

“To me it always becomes about supporting all innocent people, which sounds oversimplified, but I think you’ve got to look at situations and just think, Are we supporting innocent people no matter where they’re from, who they are? That’s my drive,” she explained.

Nicola talked about warnings she’s gotten in the industry: “You do get told, ‘You won’t get work,’ ‘You won’t do this.’ But I also think, deep down, if you know that you’re coming from a place of ‘I don’t want any innocent people to suffer,’ then I’m not worried about people’s reactions.”

“More of us should be trying to understand…how upsetting and traumatizing this is for Jewish people, and how horrific it is that all these innocent people in Palestine are being murdered,” she added.

