Jeezy Denies Abuse Allegations From Ex Jeannie Mai, Calls Them 'Deeply Disturbing'

Jeezy is responding to claims made by ex Jeannie Mai in new court documents.

The 46-year-old rapper has released a statement following abuse and child neglect allegations made by his 45-year-old TV host estranged wife, which she has detailed in court filings while requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two-year-old daughter Monaco.

In her documents, which were filed in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, Jeannie alleges multiple incidents of abuse and child neglect, including that he has “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking and domestic violence,” according to People.

Among the allegations in the court filing also include a time in January 2022 where he “began to berate” her in a car after he asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, and she alleges he held her against her will and that he struck her with “a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage.”

She also claims that a few months later, he choked her from behind, pushed her down the stairs and verbally assaulted her, along with more incidents.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” Jeezy shared in a statement posted to Instagram. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

After two years of marriage, Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023.

