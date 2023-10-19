Jeezy Breaks Silence, Issues First Statement Since Jeannie Mai Divorce Filing

Jeezy is breaking his silence on filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai.

Last month, it was revealed that the 45-year-old “Put On” rapper, whose legal name is Jay Jenkins, filed for divorce from the 44-year-old former The Talk co-host after two years of marriage.

On Thursday (October 19), he issued a statement for the first time.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” he began in a statement sent to Just Jared.

“Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

In the court documents, Jeezy said that he has been separated from Jeannie and that they have a prenuptial agreement. He is also seeking joint legal custody of their daughter Monaco, who was born in January 2022.

