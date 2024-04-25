Fantasia Barrino Reunites with 'Color Purple' Cast at Time100 Gala, Star-Studded Crowd Attends Event

There were so many stars at the 2024 Time100 Gala, including some cast members of The Color Purple.

Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, and Taraji P. Henson were all honored at the event on Thursday night (April 25) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Some of the other celebs who stepped out for the event and are pictured in this gallery include Uma Thurman, Dev Patel, Maya Rudolph, Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Billy Porter, Maria Bello, Michael J. Fox, and Alex Edelman.

Also in attendance were a hugely popular sports star and one of the music industry’s top performers right now.

FYI: Taraji is wearing a Thom Browne dress. Maria is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress. Da’Vine is wearing Jacob & Co. earrings.

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos from the Time100 Gala…