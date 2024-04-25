Dua Lipa Stuns at Time100 Gala After Making History on Billboard's Dance Songs Chart

Dua Lipa made music history this week ahead of the release of her new album!

The 28-year-old singer stepped and celebrated the news while attending the 2024 Time100 Gala on Thursday night (April 25) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Dua is on the list of the year’s 100 most influential people and she’s part of the “Artists” section.

One day earlier, Billboard announced that Dua had made music history on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Dua is the first female artist to hold the No. 1, 2, and 3 slots on the chart with her songs “Illusion,” “Houdini,” and “Training Season” leading this past week. The only other artists to achieve the feat before are The Chainsmokers and Drake.

FYI: Dua is wearing a Chanel dress.