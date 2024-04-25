Lauren Jauregui Interested in 'Exploring Polyamory,' Talks Relationships After Sasha Mallory Split

Lauren Jauregui is open to exploring new concepts of relationships following her split from ex Sasha Mallory.

The 27-year-old Fifth Harmony singer debuted her relationship with the dancer back in early 2023. They have since gone their separate ways.

While on the 2 Dykes and a Mic podcast, Lauren revealed the sorts of relationships that she’s looking for as a single woman. That includes interest in “exploring polyamory.”

“I don’t really know what it’s gonna end up shaping up to look like, I just know that I’m in a space right now at this point in my life where I’m like, I want to belong to myself primarily, and then I want to leave space for whoever I meet and me to create boundaries between us, whether it’s like, ‘Oh no, we’re just platonic,’ or ‘There’s kind of a little vibe here,’” she said, via People.

Lauren expanded on the idea, saying, “We can explore that, and it won’t necessarily affect if I’m exploring something with someone else,’ you know? Obviously, I’m super communicative, so I would never put someone in that scenario that doesn’t want to be in that scenario. But I just feel very free right now, and I don’t feel like this monogamous, held-down energy is really for me.”

She added that she wasn’t sure how that would work for her because she’s “a U-Haul-a-s b-tch” who is all in when she meets the “right person.”

Either way, Lauren is not interested in hooking up at the moment.

“I think I might be demisexual, ‘cause I went through the phase of trying to just sleep with people, and I hated it. I hated it. In order for me to be really turned on and enjoy sex, I need to know that you care about me as a human being. I can’t be transactional for you.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “People who identify as demisexual only feel sexual attraction to someone after they’ve formed a strong emotional bond with them”

The hitmaker added that there’s no bad blood between her and Sasha.

“We’re really close, actually. She’s one of my best friends,” she said.

