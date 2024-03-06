Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting? 3 Members of Girl Group Respond to Rumors That They're Getting Together Again

Three fifths of Fifth Harmony have responded to the rumors that they’re cooking up a complete reunion.

If you missed it, the girl group has experienced a renaissance of sorts as some of their music is popping off again on social media. It’s led to rumors that all five members of the band – Camila Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane – were getting back together again.

While attending the 2024 Billboard Women In Music event on Wednesday night (March 6), three of the women weighed in on the possibility.

Speaking to ET, Ally, Dinah and Lauren stressed that the reunion that they were focused on at the moment was the three of them attending the same event.

“We’ll see. We’ll really see what happens. We’re just here,” Ally told the outlet when asked about them all getting together again.

Dinah stressed that the band members were “celebrating everyone from afar and cheering each girl on” even if they weren’t releasing music as a team.

Ally added that it was “crazy” and “good timing” to see the group charting, while Dinah recognized that they felt “overlooked” at the end of their run.

“Just the fact that people are valuing Fifth Harmony again says a lot! We’re like, ‘Yes, our music was great. I’m glad you love it now.’ I’m happy for the fans, too,” she explained.

Lauren also was excited for the “little mini reunion” taking place at the event.

She also loved to see the band getting “the recognition it deserves” but was hesitant to say anything about their future.

“I’m really focused on my music right now. I’m about to drop an album this year and I just dropped a couple songs as well… I think that that’s kind of where my energy’s at for sure,” she said, adding, “But also, I love the girls. So, you know, anything that would make sense for us to do, I’m always with it, you know.”

Normani and Camila are both gearing up to drop new solo albums as well. The girls were all seen celebrating the former, which will be Normani‘s debut album.

If you missed it, Camila recently explained why she left Fifth Harmony.