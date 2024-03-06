Camila Cabello Addresses Kissing Ex Shawn Mendes at Coachella, Why She Left Fifth Harmony, Fave Sex Positions, Drake Hookup Rumors, & More

Camila Cabello is the latest star to appear on the fan fave podcast Call Her Daddy, and there are some great quotes from throughout the hour long discussion.

We’ve gathered up some of the highlights from the podcast including those photos of her kissing her ex Shawn Mendes at 2023 Coachella, over a year after their 2021 split.

She also revealed some details about her sex life, including favorite position, favorite time of day to get intimate, and more.

In addition, Camila addressed the romance rumors surrounding her and Drake and also revealed why she left Fifth Harmony.

Keep reading to see all the interview highlights…