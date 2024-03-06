Highest Paid Actors of 2023 Revealed, Top Star Brought In $97 Million Gross!

The list of the highest paid actors of 2023 has been revealed, and this ranking is full of A-list stars!

The highest paid celeb of the year grossed $97 million from film projects and a tour across the country! Stars on this list include Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, Denzel Washington, and Leonardo DiCaprio, but none are number 1 according to Forbes.

We have the full breakdown!

Keep reading to see the top 10 highest paid actors of the year…