Hailee Steinfeld & Boyfriend Josh Allen Photographed Together in Rare Outing!

Hailee Steinfeld and her boyfriend Josh Allen were photographed out together in an extremely rare sighting!

The 27-year-old actress and 27-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback have barely been pictured together in the months since they’ve been linked.

Here, they were seen exiting the Miu Miu fashion show after party on Tuesday night (March 5) in Paris, France.

Josh and Hailee were first linked in May of 2023, one month after his girlfriend of 10 years, Brittany Williams, unfollowed him and scrubbed him from her Instagram page.

If you didn’t see, Brittany actually just gave an interview about life after dating Josh and if she’s enjoying being single and dating in New York City.

