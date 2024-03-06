Hailey Bieber Responds to Rumors & Blind Items, Days After Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight amid a lot of rumors.

If you don’t know, this past week the 27-year-old Rhode Skin founder’s dad Stephen Baldwin raised concerns when he asked his followers to pray for her and her husband Justin Bieber.

In addition, there’s often speculation about the couple.

Hailey shared on her Instagram Story, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.”

She continued, “Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

