The Richest '30 Rock' Stars Revealed, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

It’s been 11 years since 30 Rock went off the air!

The NBC comedy was created by and starred Tina Fey, and featured several of her fellow Saturday Night Live alums throughout it’s seven season run.

Also in the cast were Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski and Keith Powell.

In the comedy series, Liz Lemon (Fey) tries to juggle the egos around her while chasing her own dream as the head writer for a late-night variety TV show in New York.

If you didn’t know, the show is currently available to stream on both Hulu and Peacock.

Throughout it’s tenure, 30 Rock earned 190 award nominations, with 47 wins, including nine Emmys for writing, acting and multiple Outstanding Comedy Series wins!

Before and after the show, the cast has worked up quite the resumes and have amassed quite the net worth each over the years.

We’ve gathered all of the main cast members of 30 Rock, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

