Michelle Williams & Jenny Slate Begin Filming 'Dying for Sex' in NYC

Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate have started production on their new FX limited series.

The two actresses filmed scenes for their upcoming series Dying for Sex on Monday (March 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

While on set, Jenny was seen consoling Michelle as she rested her head on her chest as they sat on a bench.

Keep reading to find out more…Based on the Wondery podcast, Dying for Sex tells the story of Molly (Williams), “a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer who leaves her husband of 15 years and begins to explore her sexuality. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki (Slate), who stays by her side all the way to the very end,” according to Deadline.

If you didn’t know, Michelle and Jenny previously shared the screen in 2018′s Venom.

Dying for Sex doesn’t have a premiere date yet.

Michelle recently reunited with one of her Dawson’s Creek co-stars!