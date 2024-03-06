Julianne Hough Explains How She Supported Brother Derek Hough Amid Hayley Erbert's Health Scare

Julianne Hough is opening up about being there for her brother Derek and his wife Hayley Erbert.

The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars co-host shared in a new interview about how she supported her sibling amid his wife’s health scare at the end of 2023.

If you recall, Hayley underwent an emergency craniectomy in early December, and had a second surgery a couple weeks later.

“The more you can trust yourself and know you’re in a secure place, then you can have the capacity for others,” she told E! News. “With their situation, being able to be a very stable force was needed—and I think appreciated because I could get the things done that they weren’t thinking about.”

Julianne noted that she couldn’t have been able to support them the way she did if she hadn’t put in the work on herself first.

“We only have ourselves at the end of the day,” she said. “The more you can connect to yourself, the more you can relate and have compassion and empathy for the people around you.”

In early February, Hayley and Derek shared an update on how she’s doing, speaking out in a video message.