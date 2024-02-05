Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Shares New Health Update in First Video Since Emergency Brain Surgery

Hayley Erbert is speaking out in her first video since her terrifying health emergency.

If you were unaware, the 29-year-old dancer, who is married to Derek Hough, underwent brain surgery in December 2023 after suffering a “cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.” She had a second surgery later that month.

Now that she has been released from the hospital, Hayley and Derek, 38, posted a new video on Monday (Feb. 5) where they shared an update on her health.

“It’s been wild going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows,” Derek said on Instagram. “But I have to say, throughout this experience this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand. She really is a miracle and it’s been miraculous and it’s still a journey.”

Hayley added, “To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days — emotionally and physically sometimes — but I’m doing so much better every single day. Truly there is so much progress every day and I’m so grateful for that.”

Hayley then reflected on a moment in the hospital when she had just woken up from her first surgery and Derek told her about all the love and support she was getting from fans.

“Thank you all so much for all of your messages, your love, your energy, your light, your prayers,” Hayley said through tears. “Thank you guys for all of it because it means so much to me and to us as a family. And genuinely, I believe it’s what’s gotten me through this a little bit faster and it’s what helped me heal. It’s what helped me stay positive throughout the entire experience.”

“It’s a new year, it’s a new haircut,” Derek said as Hayley smiled and showed off her shorter haircut along with the scar on the top of her head.

“A new haircut, a new scar, a new sac of fluid on the side of my face, which is supposed to eventually go away,” Hayley said with a laugh. “A new skull. But also a new outlook on life. Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close cause you never know what could happen.”

Hayley concluded the video by saying she’s “grateful to be alive and be here to tell my story.”

Just the other day, Hayley was spotted out for the first time since her health crisis.