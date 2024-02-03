Hayley Erbert Steps Out With Husband Derek Hough for First Time Since Emergency Brain Surgery

Hayley Erbert is stepping out for the first time after recovering from her emergency surgeries last year, and we’re so glad!

If you were unaware, Derek Hough‘s wife, who is also a dancer, underwent brain surgery in December 2023 after suffering a “cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.” She had a second surgery later that month.

Thankfully she is now feeling well enough to step out for some errands.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple was spotted doing some furniture shopping in Los Angeles on Friday (February 2).

Hayley kept warm in a cozy cream-colored cardigan, which she paired with jeans. She wore a baseball cap and carried a black bag. Derek looked every big as chic in a hooded jacket.

It’s so great to see Hayley doing well!

2023 was an action-packed year for the couple. If you were unaware, they also tied the knot and went on a tour together. They reflected on everything that happened to them in a year-end post.

Scroll through the new photos of Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough in the gallery…