Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery, Is Currently In Stable Condition

Derek Hough has announced that his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, underwent emergency brain surgery after their tour performance on Wednesday (December 6).

The 38-year-old dancer and his wife have been touring the country with his Symphony Of Dance tour.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition,” Derek posted on Instagram.

“I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time,” he concluded.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “A craniectomy is a type of brain surgery that relieves pressure on your brain. A surgeon will remove a piece of your skull during the procedure. This surgery is usually an emergency.” The site adds, “A craniectomy is a major life-saving surgery. It reduces complications caused by pressure on your brain from blood (extra fluid) or swelling. You may need this type of surgery after a traumatic brain injury or a stroke. Many people make a full recovery after this surgery, but side effects are possible.”

If you don’t know, Hayley and Derek just got married over the summer.