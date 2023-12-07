Selena Gomez Talks About Rare Beauty & What She Thinks of Rihanna in the Makeup Space, the Future of Her Brand & Hanging With Her Sister Gracie

Selena Gomez is opening up about her brand’s massive success.

The 31-year-old superstar got candid in conversation with WWD about her Rare Beauty, which is expected to reach $300 million in revenues this year.

The company has raised $12 million of the $100 million it has committed to mental health causes over the next decade through its Rare Impact Fund as well, and one percent of annual sales go to the fund.

Selena Gomez spoke out about mental health, her business, Rihanna‘s own work in the makeup space, and much more.

