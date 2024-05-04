Jared Leto Goes Sheer During Outing in New York City After Sharing Sad Met Gala News

Jared Leto won’t be walking up the iconic steps outside of the 2024 Met Gala in a few days, but he’s still delivering a chic look in New York City.

The 52-year-old actor and musician rocked a bold, totally sheer shirt on Friday (May 3) while exiting The Bowery Hotel.

His top put the tattoo on his shoulder blade on full display and highlighted his toned chest, arms and stomach.

Jared paired the shirt with a pair of black pants and matching shoes. He had a sweatshirt tied around his waist and carried a jacket in his hand. He accessorized with sunglasses and a hat representing his band 30 Seconds to Mars.

While he has been a staple at the Met Gala over the years, Jared will sadly not be attending the biggest night in fashion this month. He explained why in a recent interview.

Earlier this year, we got a first look at Jared in an upcoming movie that fans are looking forward to.

