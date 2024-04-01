Jared Leto Reveals If He'll Be Attending Met Gala 2024

We’re about a month away from the 2024 Met Gala!

The big fashion event will be taking this year on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and we expect a ton of celebs to be in attendance.

While arriving at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1), Jared Leto revealed if he’ll be at the Met Gala this year.

Keep reading to find out more…Jared, 52, told E! News that unfortunately won’t be able to attend the 2024 Met Gala because he and his band 30 Seconds to Mars will be in Europe for their Seasons World Tour.

“Back on the road,” Jared said. “It’s been five years.”

“I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat wishing everybody a beautiful night,” Jared added.

In the past, Jared has had some very memorable fashion moments at the Met Gala, including in 2019 when he carried a replica of his head on the red carpet and in 2023 when he dressed up as late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld‘s beloved cat Choupette.

You can find out more about the 2024 Met Gala - including the dress code, the theme, and the celeb co-chairs – here!