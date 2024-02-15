Thu, 15 February 2024 at 10:41 am
Met Gala 2024 - Dress Code, 4 Celebrity Co-Chairs & 2 Honorary Chairs Announced!
The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs have been revealed!
The annual gala, which is taking place on the first Monday in May, will celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
The star-studded event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will feature a ton of celebrities, including the A-list array of co-chairs of this year’s event, joining Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.
Click through to learn about the dress code, the co-chairs and more…
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Jonathan Anderson, Met Gala, Shou Zi Chew, Slideshow, Zendaya