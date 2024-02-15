Met Gala 2024 - Dress Code, 4 Celebrity Co-Chairs & 2 Honorary Chairs Announced!

The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs have been revealed!

The annual gala, which is taking place on the first Monday in May, will celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The star-studded event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will feature a ton of celebrities, including the A-list array of co-chairs of this year’s event, joining Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

