Met Gala 2024 - Dress Code, 4 Celebrity Co-Chairs & 2 Honorary Chairs Announced!

Thu, 15 February 2024 at 10:41 am

The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs have been revealed!

The annual gala, which is taking place on the first Monday in May, will celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The star-studded event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will feature a ton of celebrities, including the A-list array of co-chairs of this year’s event, joining Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

Click through to learn about the dress code, the co-chairs and more…

