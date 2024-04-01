Zoe Saldana Addresses Her 'Guardians of the Galaxy' & MCU Future

Zoe Saldana is offering her perspective on the Guardians of the Galaxy‘s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 45-year-old actress has portrayed Gamora in franchise since 2014′s Guardians of the Galaxy. She also appeared in 2018′s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019′s Avengers: Endgame in addition to the final two Guardians films.

Zoe recently addressed her MCU future.

During an appearance on The Playlist’s Discourse podcast, she was asked if she was “done” playing Gamora in the MCU.

“I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good,” Zoe replied.

As for her fellow Guardians Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel, Zoe expressed her hope to see them on screen again.

“I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy,” she said. “It’s just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn’s writing — which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it’s so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back.”

