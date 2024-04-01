'American Idol' 2024: Top 24 Contestants Revealed for Season 22 - Watch Every Audition Video!

The Top 24 contestants for the latest season of American Idol have been revealed!

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie returned as the judges for the 22nd season of the long-running singing competition series and the seventh on ABC.

The Hollywood Week episode aired on Sunday (March 31) and each contestant was asked to perform a solo song with 56 of them advancing to the next round.

During the Showstopper round, the top 56 contestants performed again in front of the judges and a live audience. The top 24 contestants advanced to the next round, which was filmed at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

ABC teased that the biggest cut in American Idol history was made during Hollywood Week this year.

Browse through the slideshow to meet the Top 24 contestants…