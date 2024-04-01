'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi Giancola Announces Engagement to Justin May!

Sammi Giancola just shared some very exciting news – she’s getting married!

On Monday (April 1), the 37-year-old Jersey Shore star announced that she is engaged to boyfriend Justin May after he proposed to her a few weeks ago.

“Life update: Fiancé 💍🥹♥️ 3.16.24″ Sammi wrote on Instagram along with several photos after Justin proposed.

Keep reading to find out more…“The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭 I’ll love you forever and then some 🤍 #Futurewifey #Engaged” Sammi continued. “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Sammi also noted that even though she shared her engagement news on April 1, it’s “Not an April fools joke.”

Sammi first went public with her relationship with Justin back in November 2021, four months after confirming that she ended her engagement to Christian Biscardi. She also dated Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on-and-off between 2009 and 2016.

In an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that aired back in Sept. 2023, Sammi revealed that she froze her eggs and shared that while she’s not ready for kids yet, she hopes to start a family one day in the future.

Congrats Sammi and Justin!