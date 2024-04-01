Benedict Cumberbatch & Olivia Colman to Star in 'The Roses' Remake of 1989 Film

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman have been cast in an upcoming movie!

The 47-year-old Doctor Strange actor and the 50-year-old The Favourite star are set to lead The Roses, a reimagining of Danny DeVito‘s 1989 film The War of the Roses, which is based on Warren Adler‘s novel of the same name.

Deadline reported the casting news on Monday (April 1).

Here’s the official logline: “Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman): successful careers, great kids, an enviable sex life. But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down.”

Jay Roach will direct The Roses.

