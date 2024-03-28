Original 'Heartstopper' Star Exits Show Ahead of Third Season, Jokes About a Spinoff Series

Top Stories
Original 'Heartstopper' Star Exits Show Ahead of Netflix's Third Season, Jokes About a Spinoff Series

Mar 28, 2024 at 1:48 pm
By JJ Staff

Fans of Heartstopper got some very sad casting news!

The popular Netflix series, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, began production on its third season back in October 2023. They wrapped things up a few months later. However, there are still some questions about which actors will be returning to the project.

On Wednesday (March 28) one of the show’s original actors confirmed that they would not be able to return and explained why. They also jokingly responded to a call for a spinoff series centered on their character.

Head inside to see who has sadly exited the cast of Heartstopper ahead of its third season…

