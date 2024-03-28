Newcomer Francesca Amewudah-Rivers Joins Tom Holland in West End 'Romeo & Juliet' Production

Tom Holland has concluded the hunt for his Juliet in the new production of Romeo & Juliet that he will star in on the West End.

The 27-year-old Spider-Man actor is set to play Romeo in the retelling of Shakespeare’s iconic and tragic love story. He’ll be sharing the stage with newcomer Francesca Amewudah-Rivers on opening night!

Deadline confirmed that Francesca would play Juliet in the adaptation, which opens on May 23 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

The cast will also feature Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio) and Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio), according to the outlet.

“Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet,” Tom gushed in a statement, adding, “I can’t wait to get started and I know we’ll create something really special together.”

Francesca agreed, saying, “I’m excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre.”

The actress is a relative newcomer to the industry. Her past credits include a role in two seasons of Bad Education.

