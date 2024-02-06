Tom Holland to Play Romeo in West End Production of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Tom Holland‘s next project is one fans might be very excited to see: he’ll be tackling William Shakespeare‘s Romeo & Juliet in the title role of Romeo!

The show will be directed by Jamie Lloyd, who most recently took on Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger.

Jamie said in a statement, “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.”

So far, there has been no casting announced for the role of Juliet.

The show will play on the West End in London, England at the Duke of York’s Theatre from Saturday, May 11 through Saturday August 3.

It’s unclear if there are plans to move the show to Broadway in New York City, which does happen with some West End productions. Two of Jamie‘s productions have recently transferred from London’s West End to Broadway including A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain and Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton.

Tom is no stranger to the West End. He previously starred in Billy Elliott the Musical from 2008 to 2010, playing the title role. He is, of course, known for film roles as well including his Spider-Man movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other famous Romeos in past movies and stage shows include Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1996 film version, Orlando Bloom in the 2013 Broadway show, and more.

