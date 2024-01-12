Did Tom Holland & Zendaya Break Up? Actor Responds to Rumor About Their Relationship

Tom Holland has officially responded to the rumor that he and Zendaya split up.

The longtime couple and costars were plagued by breakup rumors last week after fans noticed that Zendaya had unfollowed everyone on Instagram. That included Tom.

As the whispers picked up steam, the celebs were both seen out in public solo, feeding into speculation.

On Friday (January 12), Tom was asked about the status of his relationship by a paparazzi in Los Angeles. He tackled the question head on.

Head inside to see what Tom Holland had to say about the split rumors…

In a video obtained by TMZ, Tom said that he and Zendaya had “absolutely not” broken up.

His simple and direct denial of the breakup comes following a report that suggested the couple was still together and had actually celebrated New Year’s Eve together.

We’ll let you know if we hear more from either celebrity!

