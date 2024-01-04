Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram - Including Tom Holland

It looks like Zendaya might be starting the new year with a clean social media slate…at least with who she follows!

Fans noticed that this week, Zendaya unfollowed every single account on her official page, including her boyfriend Tom Holland.

Zendaya did not provide any reason why she decided to make this change, however, many are wondering if it might have to do with her upcoming press cycles for her films Dune: Part Two (hitting theaters on March 1, 2024) and Challengers (hitting theaters on April 26, 2024). Zendaya‘s most recent post is from three days ago and it’s of the poster for Challengers.

If you’re wondering, Tom currently still follows Zendaya, as evidenced by the screen grabs in the gallery below. This information is current as of the time of this posting. We will provide updates if anything changes.

